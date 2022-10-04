Shamrock Series means special uniforms for Notre Dame, BYU

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Shamrock Series week for the Notre Dame football team!

And with a special game comes special uniforms that were unveiled back in July in a four-minute video that was inspired by “The Hangover.”

The uniform, which will be worn when the Irish face No. 16 BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, is all-white. It features a gold trim of the Golden Dome on the shoulders and the classic Notre Dame shamrock that is reimagined through an Art Deco lens on the sleeves.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman was asked if he thinks the players will come out of the tunnel Saturday with a bit more swagger since they’re wearing something fresh and new.

“You sound like my kids,” Freeman said. “I had two flag football games this week. I have a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old, and they kept talking to me about ‘drip.’ I said, ‘what is drip?’ I don’t know. It’s a belief. I know in the Freeman kids that if they have drip or they look better that they play better, but you know what, it’s pretty cool. It is cool.

“As a player, I never had a chance to wear any other jersey than our normal home and away, but I think it’s something that players now-a-days, our young guys, they love it,” Freeman added. They love to wear something new, something different, and I don’t think it truly effects the way they play. But if they look good and they feel good, I’m all for it.”

Meanwhile, the BYU Cougars will be sporting special uniforms, too. Their uniforms were revealed in a UFC-inspired video to get them ready for “Fight Night in Vegas.”

The Cougars will be wearing all-black with blue trim. Their helmets will have a blue-to-black gradient.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. You will be able to watch the game right here on WNDU! The game will also be available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

