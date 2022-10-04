Repairs underway on portion of M-63 in Benton Township

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The start of a near-month-long project is underway on M-63 in Berrien County.

Repairs on a 2-mile stretch of M-63, from Higman Park Road to Enterprise Way, kicked off in Benton Township on Monday.

The $484,000 investment will improve the concrete, gutters, and road markings.

Drivers should expect lane closures from now until the project’s completion around Oct. 28.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu
Alicia Delacruz, 26, missing from Elkhart
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman cancelled, found safe

Latest News

Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana
John Beers Road to undergo repaving in Lincoln Township
Restrictions were put into place Wednesday at the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood...
Repaving underway at Ireland Road & Ironwood Drive intersection
It is expected that a single lane for one direction (east or west) will be replaced one day and...
Portion of Auten Road in St. Joseph County temporarily reduced to one lane