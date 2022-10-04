Repairs underway on portion of M-63 in Benton Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The start of a near-month-long project is underway on M-63 in Berrien County.

Repairs on a 2-mile stretch of M-63, from Higman Park Road to Enterprise Way, kicked off in Benton Township on Monday.

The $484,000 investment will improve the concrete, gutters, and road markings.

Drivers should expect lane closures from now until the project’s completion around Oct. 28.

