Repairs underway on portion of M-63 in Benton Township
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The start of a near-month-long project is underway on M-63 in Berrien County.
Repairs on a 2-mile stretch of M-63, from Higman Park Road to Enterprise Way, kicked off in Benton Township on Monday.
The $484,000 investment will improve the concrete, gutters, and road markings.
Drivers should expect lane closures from now until the project’s completion around Oct. 28.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.