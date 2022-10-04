Register to vote in Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - We’re getting closer and closer to Election Day! As it approaches, that means the time to register will end soon.

It’s free and easy to register to vote. And, it’s one of the best ways to get involved in your community!

When does voter registration end?

Indiana’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 11. Michigan’s online voter registration ends on Oct. 24, though you can still register in-person.

Indiana in-person, early voting begins on Oct. 12 and runs through Nov. 7.

If you need to sign up, Indiana and Michigan offer online registration!

Register to vote in the State of Indiana

Register to vote in the State of Michigan

Check your voter registration status

Check your registration status for Indiana

Check your registration status for Michigan

Find your polling place

To find voting locations in Indiana, click here.

To find voting locations in Michigan, click here.

