NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping Monday morning.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.

Niles Police say the child was not hurt, and officers are following up on the incident.

