Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County.

Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30.

Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi was pulling a white 2015 Hyundai trailer when it got separated from the semi shortly after exiting the Plaza 30 Truck Stop. A black 2022 Kia, driven by Angela Oehmen 36, of Wanatah, was traveling east on U.S. 30 when it collided with the rear end of the trailer.

Angela and a front seat passenger in her vehicle, identified as her 14-year-old son Joseph Oehmen, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say a second juvenile who was in the vehicle suffered an upper body injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were assisted by Captains Derek Allen and Andrew Hahn, Sergeant James D. Arnold, Deputies Justin Phillips, Josh Smith, Ryan Elcock, Detectives Aaron Banic and Austin Howell, Indiana State Police, LaPorte County Coroner’s Office, LaPorte County EMS, Cass-Clinton and Hanna Township Volunteer Fire Departments, John’s Garage, Cloverleaf Garage, and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

