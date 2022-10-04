Mishawaka Common Council approves annexation proposal

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to annex and rezone an area of land near the corner of Capital Avenue and Cleveland Road.

Developers plan to turn the existing farmland into a development zoned for businesses and commercial shopping.

There is also talk about a car dealership.

Neighbors, who live in the Juday Creek Estates Subdivision, are shutting down the idea.

During the meeting, they asked developers to do a traffic study first.

“I think what you’ll find many of us asking for tonight...being a good neighbor...let’s slow down a little bit. We’ve got some time here. This isn’t something that needs to come to fruition in the next two years, or even five years at that probably. I don’t see the harm in slowing this project down...looking at the environmental impact,” said Matt Smith, HOA Board President.

“I think it’s important. If the city isn’t growing, the city is dying...incredible opportunity,” said one resident.

Council members were hoping developers and residents would have had another follow-up meeting and came up with some compromises.

Neighbors also said they have not had enough information on the proposal even though it would be coming to their backyards.

“There is a lack of trust on how this project is going to move forward on behalf of the development team...that’s how we’ve gotten to this spot,” said one resident.

