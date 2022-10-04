Michigan League of Women Voters to host election webinar

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - The Michigan chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a webinar!

The webinar will discuss topics such as the election certification process, election integrity, and how the Board of State Canvassers works to make sure everything is done fairly.

The event will start at 11 a.m. It will also be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

To register, simply click here.

