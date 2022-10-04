Michigan League of Women Voters to host election webinar

(WNDU) - The Michigan chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a webinar!

The webinar will discuss topics such as the election certification process, election integrity, and how the Board of State Canvassers works to make sure everything is done fairly.

The event will start at 11 a.m. It will also be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

To register, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.