‘Literacy Rally’ held at Darden Elementary with former ND Leprechaun Mike Brown

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A “Literacy Rally” was held Tuesday morning at Darden Elementary School.

Students got to engage with former Notre Dame Leprechaun Mike Brown, who is the author of “The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame” and “Little Netta’s Gift.”

During the rally, students learned about writing their own stories.

“We’re now going to work together as we travel across the Indy community and the local community to continue to spread this positive message about literacy, but also infuse with a little Fighting Irish spirit,” Brown said.

The current Notre Dame Leprechaun was also at the rally. “The Leprechaun’s Game Day at Notre Dame” was printed a couple weeks ago. To purchase it, click here.

