John Mellencamp to perform at Morris Performing Arts Center next summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Renowned Hoosier rocker and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp will be making a stop in South Bend next summer as part of a 76-show tour.

The Seymour, Ind., native’s “Live and In Person 2023″ tour will open with two shows in Bloomington on Feb. 5 and 6, 2023. The tour will then crisscross the country for four months before ending in South Bend on June 23 and 24.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, tickets are now on sale for select groups, including Citi cardholders, members of Mellencamp’s mailing list and those who subscribe to the Turner Classic Movie newsletter. VIP packages are also now on sale.

The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, which is Mellencamp’s 71st birthday.

