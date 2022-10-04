Irish refreshed after bye week, preparing for No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The bye week for Notre Dame’s football team is over, as they Irish will be back in action this upcoming Saturday in Las Vegas, where they will take on No. 16 BYU.

For players, the by week was a chance to rest physically and mentally. Meanwhile, the break in the schedule allowed for some of the coaches to hit the recruiting trail, while others took the opportunity to do other things that they can’t do during the season. For instance, running backs coach Deland McCullough went to watch his two oldest sons, who are football players at Indiana, play for the first time this year.

In terms of the timing of the bye week, a lot of fans aren’t too happy that it came with eight games left on Notre Dame’s schedule. But head coach Marcus Freeman looks at it as the perfect halfway point due to all the hard work dating back to fall camp two months ago.

“The bye week went really well,” Freeman said. “I think it was a chance for us as a football team to improve, and that was my challenge as a head coach to these guys and to our staff was we have to find a way to improve in our three days of practice, but also to physically and mentally recover. There were some guys that were injured that we had to be able to get them physically recovered, and I think everybody in our program had to mentally recover and prepare for this eight-game stretch coming up, and so it was a really good week.

“We didn’t have any distractions,” he added. “That was a challenge I really laid out for our players. No distractions this week. Continue to get better, and I was pleased with how the bye week went.”

The Irish will face the Cougars in this year’s edition of the Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. You will be able to watch the game right here on WNDU! The game will also be available on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.