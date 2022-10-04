Goshen artist creates mural for Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide campaign is underway to promote the Hoosier state.

‘In Indiana’ is aimed at promoting communities and brining more visitors to areas in the state.

Elkhart County is taking part in the campaign through the creation of a mural.

Josh Cooper, the artist chosen for the project, is creating a mural that will be placed on the Elkhart County Visitors Bureau.

“I think people will just love seeing the color and creativity and they’ll want to take pictures of it,” said Terry Mark from the Elkhart County Visitors Bureau. “And understand how creative and how much collaboration and craftsmanship there is in Elkhart County.”

Cooper began painting the mural in the beginning of September. It features different things that make Elkhart County so special.

“The Hop is for the breweries that we have here in Elkhart County,” said Cooper. “The robot with the superhero mask is for the Hall of Heroes in Elkhart. We’ve got music notes for our great music, and the paintbrush for, of course, great artists in Elkhart County.”

With just a few touches left, Cooper said he is excited to see the finished product to be on display for all to enjoy.

“That’s awesome. That’s where it all lies right there,” Cooper said. “You know, the selfies taken in front of it. Makes it all worth it. "

The mural should be completed by mid-October, and will then be transported to the Elkhart County Visitors Bureau.

