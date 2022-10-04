First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Mild with Fall Temps Looming Late Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: A very chilly morning with areas of patchy frost and patchy fog across Michiana. Some areas see temperatures drop down as low as the middle 30s. The sunshine will warm things up through the afternoon. Highs will get back to near 70 degrees with a light breeze out of the north and west. Very mild. High of 70 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cooling down again overnight under mostly clear skies. The temps will drop into the middle 40s by the morning. A few areas could see temps drop into the upper 30s with a few isolated areas of patchy frost. A few patchy areas of fog are also possible during Wednesday morning across Michiana. Comfortable and cool. Low of 44 degrees. Winds Calm.

WEDNESDAY: A cool and calm morning with temperatures over most of Michiana in the middle 40s. The temperatures will rise back into the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Staying very calm with only a few high clouds later in the afternoon. Comfortable and mild. High of 74 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds during the morning with some scattered showers becoming possible. A cold front will cross Michiana and create some breezy and cooler conditions. Scattered showers are possible through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s for most of the day, then drop into the lower 50s during the evening. High of 67 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few showers under mostly cloudy skies will stay possible with winds out of the north and west on Friday. Temperatures remain cooler with highs only in the 50s. A warming trend will take place through the weekend and into next week with temperatures getting back into the 60s with more sunshine! Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, October 3rd, 2022

Monday’s High: 70

Monday’s Low: 36

Precipitation: 0.00″

