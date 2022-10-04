Emmy-winning actors perform ‘The Suppliants’ at ND stadium

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emmy-award winning actors went from the stage to the field at Notre Dame stadium Monday night.

It’s all part of the university’s forum on war and peace.

Actors Anthony Edwards, Keith David, and Tate Donovan performed a dramatic reading of an ancient greek tragedy titled, “The Suppliants,” alongside students from Ukranian Catholic University, who have been studying at Nore Dame amid the war with Russia.

The goal of the event is to foster discussions about the impacts of war.

“Perhaps tonight production and the ensuing conversation will contribute to the transformation of hearts and mids better equip us for the work of building peace,” said Rev. John I. Jenkins, the President of the University of Notre Dame.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu
Alicia Delacruz, 26, missing from Elkhart
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

Latest News

Smoker Craft, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new boat factory on Monday.
Smoker Craft, Inc. hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new boat factory
Voter registration deadline approaching
Voter registration deadline approaching
Emmy-winning actors read 'The Suppliants' at ND Stadium.
Emmy-winning actors read 'The Suppliants' at ND Stadium
Mishawaka Common Council approves annexation proposal
Mishawaka Common Council approves annexation proposal