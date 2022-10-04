Emmy-winning actors perform ‘The Suppliants’ at ND stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emmy-award winning actors went from the stage to the field at Notre Dame stadium Monday night.

It’s all part of the university’s forum on war and peace.

Actors Anthony Edwards, Keith David, and Tate Donovan performed a dramatic reading of an ancient greek tragedy titled, “The Suppliants,” alongside students from Ukranian Catholic University, who have been studying at Nore Dame amid the war with Russia.

The goal of the event is to foster discussions about the impacts of war.

“Perhaps tonight production and the ensuing conversation will contribute to the transformation of hearts and mids better equip us for the work of building peace,” said Rev. John I. Jenkins, the President of the University of Notre Dame.

