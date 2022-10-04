Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like South Bend travelers will have to motor to the “Motor City,” if they want to fly out of Detroit in the future.

Daily flights between South Bend and Detroit will cease next month.

Michelle Boyd with Signal Travel makes her living making reservations but today, she couldn’t book a seat to save her life-- on a flight from South Bend to Detroit --beyond November 8th.

“Not surprised you know. Since COVID, things have changed. Staffing has become difficult for some of the airlines, and I’m very sad because the flights have been full and I think (hate) to see this service cut back,” she said.

South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea added that he flies Delta through Detroit when he visits Washington D.C. and other east coast destinations and that he has since day one, “I can’t remember not having a Detroit flight.”

Today, in a written statement, South Bend International Airport CEO and President Mike Daigle said, “While no airport wants to receive news of a service reduction, we are not surprised by Delta’s decision to pull back the Detroit route effective November 9.”

He goes on to point out, “passengers can still travel with Delta through their hubs in Atlanta and Minneapolis, both of which continue to operate daily at SBN.”

“The airlines are going to focus on places where they can maximize their dollars, and get more, get bigger planes and make more money on the routes and such and so that’s a potential downside for smaller airports you know like ours,” added Jeff Rea.

While Michelle Boyd is sad about what she does know, she’s apprehensive about what might happen next. “We hope that no one else is going to cut back. I mean, these flights are full out of South Bend. They’re boarding several thousand passengers a day so we have a very robust airport, and the cutbacks will discourage people from using it. I don’t like to see that.”

Daigle adds that South Bend service on Allegiant, American, and United remains unchanged.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
Crews are responding to a structure fire on Elmer between Bergan and Hamilton.
House fire under investigation in South Bend
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu
Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility

Latest News

SJC separate Investigation Rita Glenn
SJC Board of County Commissioners calls for separate, third party investigation following Rita Glenn investigation
WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch gives us a look at the uniforms the Fighting Irish will wear in...
Shamrock series uniforms to be worn in Vegas
County opens independent investigation into clerk.
County opens independent investigation into clerk
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit