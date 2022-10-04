City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs in December

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December.

Water shutoffs and late fees were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once shutoffs resume in December, customers who are enrolled in a payment plan and are making payments will be exempt from shutoffs.

The City of South Bend has provided the following information for those looking for more information on payment plans and assistance programs:

Payment programs, such as extensions and payment plans, are available through South Bend Municipal Utilities in addition to assistance programs that could help pay off past due balances. If customers receive a disconnection notice and are unable to make payment prior to the specified shut off date, they should set up a payment plan online at utilities.southbendin.gov, in-person at the Utilities office at 125 W. Colfax Ave. or call 311.

The City is also encouraging customers who qualify for the City’s Utility Assistance Program (UAP) to apply immediately to help lower balances on future bills. UAP can lower water and sewer bills by up to $25.50 every month if customers meet income guidelines and receive sewer service from the city. This program is open to homeowners and tenants. For more information or to apply, visit southbendin.gov/support.

Utility customers can pay their bill online at utilities.southbendin.gov, via phone at 574.235.9236 or in-person at the Utilities office, located at 125 W. Colfax Ave.

Residents with past-due water and sewer bills may be eligible for the following assistance programs:

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time annual benefit during winter months to assist qualifying households with electric, heating and past-due water expenses. When completing the program application, be sure to check the box to apply for water assistance and submit your most recent bill. Call REAL Services at (574) 232-6501 or apply online at realservices.org/energy-assistance. The application deadline is May 16, 2023.

Kroc Utility Assistance helps residents who have a disconnection notice from a utility or if the utility is currently disconnected. Assistance is available once per calendar year. This year’s application’s deadline is October 19. Call 574.233.9471 ext 2206 and leave a message.

St. Vincent de Paul Society provides rent & utility assistance through one-on-one appointments with a financial coordinator who is able to assess the needs of each person served as well as develop strategies to encourage self-sufficiency.

Catholic Charities Fort Wayne – South Bend offers financial assistance primarily for utilities and case management help.

Township Assistance Program offers financial help for rent, utilities, food, household items, prescriptions, etc.

