Body recovered from Grand Beach identified

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Michigan last week.

The body has been identified as 48-year-old Jason Ryno, of Joliet, IL. Ryno’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan around 12 p.m. last Monday, near the Village of Michiana in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Police say foul play is not suspected in this case.

The investigation remains on-going.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu
Alicia Delacruz, 26, missing from Elkhart
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

Latest News

On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, actors performed a rendition of "The Suppliants" at Notre Dame Stadium.
Emmy-winning actors perform ‘The Suppliants’ at ND stadium
Smoker Craft, Inc. hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new boat factory on Monday.
Smoker Craft, Inc. hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for new boat factory
Voter registration deadline approaching
Voter registration deadline approaching
Emmy-winning actors read 'The Suppliants' at ND Stadium.
Emmy-winning actors read 'The Suppliants' at ND Stadium
Mishawaka Common Council approves annexation proposal
Mishawaka Common Council approves annexation proposal