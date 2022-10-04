Ask the Doctor: Breast cancer, stress tests, tooth pain & vision problems

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Can you share the most common signs and symptoms, and how often women should get screened?

DR. BOB : Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer worldwide, and there are over 250,000 new cases every year in the U.S.

Breast cancer is normally found on a mammogram before a woman has any symptoms. The most common symptom if it is not found on mammogram is a lump in the breast.

The general approach to screening for breast cancer is to get a mammogram every year from ages 50-75. For women ages 40-49, they should have a discussion with their doctor concerning the risks and benefits of screening to decide when they want to start screening.

It is reasonable to do a self-breast exam, but this does not replace the need for a mammogram.

Some women with a family history of breast cancer may have different recommendations for when to start screening and therefore should talk to their physician.

Question #2: What’s better? A nuclear stress test, or a treadmill stress test with echocardiogram?

DR. BOB : A stress test is a test that puts the heart under stress. It is done to see if there are any blockages in the blood vessels feeding the heart.

The reason the heart needs to be stressed is due to how the heart uses oxygen. When the heart is not under stress, it uses much less blood than when under stress.

Even if there is a blockage in a blood vessel, enough blood might be able to get to the heart so that someone will not have any symptoms of blockage such as pain.

However, when it is stressed enough, blood will not get to the heart and there will be signs of blockage allowing the doctor to diagnose heart disease.

The exact type of stress test that is needed is a complicated decision that the doctor needs to make. Your physician will be able to tell you which stress test is right for your situation.

Question #3 (from Kyle): Can tooth pain cause vision problems?

DR. BOB : The short answer to your question is maybe. I can think of a few ways that tooth pain could cause vision problems.

If the pain is severe enough to cause muscle spasms in the face, that might impact vision. If the tooth is infected and the infection has spread, this could impact vision. Finally, if the pain in your tooth is due to referred pain from somewhere else, that problem could also cause vision problems.

At the same time, there is a good chance the two things are not related. In that case, it would make sense to have your vision checked for other problems.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.