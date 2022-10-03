Traders Joe’s brings back in-store samples

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers,...
Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.(Sikander Iqbal / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In-store samples are back at some Trader Joe’s.

The grocery store giant is offering single-serve treats and snacks to customers, many of whom posted videos and photos of their granola and Halloween cookies over the weekend.

Hot coffee, however, remains on the burner and will not be handed out until further notice.

Many brands, but especially start-ups, use samples to get attention from potential customers, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the practice due to safety concerns.

Other companies, including Costco and Sam’s Club, have already brought the samples back.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
3 dead, 2 injured in Toll Road crash
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Changes in the weather pattern arrive late week
Patchy frost possible overnight with pleasant daytime temps to start the work week
First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead

Latest News

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to annex
Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.
Your Christmas tree will cost more this year