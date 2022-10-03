Thistleberry Farm celebrates 18 years of fall fun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A fall tradition continues in South Bend.

Thistleberry Farm is open for the fall season, with plenty of activities for the whole family.

Some favorites include a giant jumping pillow, the pumpkin patch, and an apple cannon.

Another fan favorite is the corn maze. This year’s theme is Scooby-Doo.

Thistleberry farm is celebrating 18 years of fall fun in Michiana, and co-owner Dave Frushour said it all started with a corn maze in 2005.

“My dad, as an old farmer, thought we were nuts that we would ever go out and cut corn down,” said Frushour, the co-owner. “Because nobody would ever want to walk through a corn field. Beause growing up for him, if you were out in the corn field, you were out there picking corn. But we were pleasantly surprised when people started coming.”

Thistleberry Farm is open seven days a week through October 30th.

