Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teen who was arrested for firing gunshots after exiting a school bus in South Bend back in August has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections.

According to a disposition order issued by the St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident. The order states he also committed a similar offense in Lake County.

While “reasonable efforts “were made to prevent or eliminate the need for” removing the teen from his home, it was ultimately decided that “remaining in the home would be contrary to the health and welfare of the child” because he could pose danger to himself and others.

Once the teen is released from the juvenile facility, he will be placed on probation and must “successfully complete all required components of the Community Transition Program through St. Joseph County Juvenile Community Corrections.”

The August shots fired incident is the first in a string on gun-related incidents involving students at South Bend schools this year.

One student was detained in connection with a gun discharging on a school bus that was transporting Jackson Middle School students back in September, and a Washington High School student was arrested after a gun was found inside a backpack that same week.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

2nd Chance Pets: Essence & Eden

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now ant Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Essence and Eden.

News

2nd Chance Pets: Essence & Eden

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now ant Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Essence and Eden.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Elkhart Police are searching for a woman who is believed to be in extreme danger.

News

3 people dead, 2 others injured in Toll Road crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
ISP’s preliminary investigation indicates that a SUV was going west when it hit a deer and then crossed the center median before colliding with a pickup truck that was traveling the opposite direction.

Latest News

News

Thistleberry Farm celebrates 18 years of fall fun

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
A fall tradition continues in South Bend.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Silver Alert declared for Alicia Delacruz, 26, missing from Elkhart.

News

Four Flags Area 50th Apple Festival ends on a sweet note

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Four Flags Area Apple Festival in Niles started in 1972 and has grown yearly.

News

Mischief Managed: SJC Parks host ‘Harry Potter Hayride’

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
There was a wand selection ceremony, spell training, a scavenger hunt, and hot cocoa by the fire.

News

Harry Potter Hayride

Updated: 13 hours ago