Teen who fired shots after exiting South Bend school bus ordered to juvenile facility

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teen who was arrested for firing gunshots after exiting a school bus in South Bend back in August has been ordered to a juvenile facility with the Indiana Department of Corrections.

According to a disposition order issued by the St. Joseph Probate Court, the teen admitted to dangerous possession of a firearm in connection with the incident. The order states he also committed a similar offense in Lake County.

While “reasonable efforts “were made to prevent or eliminate the need for” removing the teen from his home, it was ultimately decided that “remaining in the home would be contrary to the health and welfare of the child” because he could pose danger to himself and others.

Once the teen is released from the juvenile facility, he will be placed on probation and must “successfully complete all required components of the Community Transition Program through St. Joseph County Juvenile Community Corrections.”

The August shots fired incident is the first in a string on gun-related incidents involving students at South Bend schools this year.

One student was detained in connection with a gun discharging on a school bus that was transporting Jackson Middle School students back in September, and a Washington High School student was arrested after a gun was found inside a backpack that same week.

