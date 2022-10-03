South Bend Police searching for missing man

Stefan Thurmand
Stefan Thurmand(South Bend Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard, but was just recently reported as missing.

Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Stefan also has a tattoo on his upper arm of the sun, clouds, and mountains, along with a chest tattoo of a cross.

If you have any information about Stefan’s whereabouts, please call South Bend Police at 574-235-9201.

