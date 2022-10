South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard, but was just recently reported as missing.

Stefan is 6β€²0β€³ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Stefan also has a tattoo on his upper arm of the sun, clouds, and mountains, along with a chest tattoo of a cross.

If you have any information about Stefan’s whereabouts, please call South Bend Police at 574-235-9201.

Info? 574-235-9201. pic.twitter.com/2ZHxHOnrCQ — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) October 3, 2022

