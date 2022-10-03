Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police are searching for a woman who is believed to be in extreme danger.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Alicia Delacruz, 26. She was last seen in Elkhart on Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

Delacruz is described as 5′1″, 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip on shoes with flower print.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alicia Delacruz, please contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.

