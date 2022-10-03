Resource fair held for community, South Bend Re-Entry Center residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Corrections held a resource fair on Monday.

It took place at the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Old Cleveland Road in South Bend.

The job fair was for the whole community, and for residents at the Re-Entry Center.

“We’ve got to change the face of our returning citizens (and) what that looks like for them,” says Rhonda Newbill-Douglas. “We need to make sure they have the resources available. We want to make sure that they understand they have community support. And of course, we just want to break those glass ceilings for individuals who may have felony convictions and let them know ‘Hey, we’ve got safe places and second change employers.’”

There were community resources and on-the-spot interviews. This was the first resource fair the department has held in this region.

