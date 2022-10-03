Resource fair held for community, South Bend Re-Entry Center residents

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Corrections held a resource fair on Monday.

It took place at the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Old Cleveland Road in South Bend.

The job fair was for the whole community, and for residents at the Re-Entry Center.

“We’ve got to change the face of our returning citizens (and) what that looks like for them,” says Rhonda Newbill-Douglas. “We need to make sure they have the resources available. We want to make sure that they understand they have community support. And of course, we just want to break those glass ceilings for individuals who may have felony convictions and let them know ‘Hey, we’ve got safe places and second change employers.’”

There were community resources and on-the-spot interviews. This was the first resource fair the department has held in this region.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Alicia Delacruz, 26, missing from Elkhart
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like Fall this weekend

Latest News

American Legion transporting Medal of Honor flag across US stops in New Carlisle.
American Legion transporting Medal of Honor flag across US stop in New Carlisle
Stefan Thurmand
South Bend Police searching for missing man
It took place at the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center on Old Cleveland Road in South Bend.
Resource fair held for community, South Bend Re-Entry Center residents
Indiana State Police have identified three people who were killed and two others who were hurt...
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others