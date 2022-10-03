Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana

(WNDU) - There are multiple ongoing traffic alerts throughout Michiana that you need to know about:

South Bend – Leeper Avenue Bridge

Repairs to the East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue Bridge began Monday in South Bend.

This project will replace a column and foundation on the bridge while recreating existing historical features.

The section of East Bank Trail and Leeper Avenue will be closed from North Shore Drive to Napoleon Street until repairs are complete.

It is unclear exactly how long this repair will take, but the city estimates the end of this year at the earliest.

Mishawaka – E. Jefferson Boulevard and N. Cedar Street intersection

The traffic signals at the intersection of E. Jefferson Boulevard and N. Cedar Street are being switched to a four-way flash. This is so crews can work on improvements to the intersection.

You’re asked to use caution when driving in the area After work is done, traffic signals will be restored.

The project is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 7.

Berrien County – Napier Avenue Bridge

The rehabilitation of the Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County continued Monday.

The bridge will be restricted to one lane each way until the project is completed. You should expect possible delays and you should drive carefully in the area.

It is unknown when repairs are expected to be finished.

Berrien County – M-63

Work is underway to repair parts of M-63 in Berrien County.

This is from Higman Park Road to Enterprise Way. Crews are repaving, fixing curbs and repairing gutters.

Work is expected to be finished by Oct. 28.

Lincoln Township, Berrien County – John Beers Road

Construction on John Beers Road in Lincoln Township has not yet been completed and will continue at least through Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Traffic will be restricted between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., and drivers should expect lane closures with traffic directed by flaggers.

(WNDU)

