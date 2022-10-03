Mischief Managed: SJC Parks host ‘Harry Potter Hayride’

Young witches and wizards find which wand best suits them at the Harry Potter Hayride at Bendix Woods County Park on Sunday.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bendix Woods County Park hosts its first Harry Potter Hayride.

St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation offers hayrides every October, but they wanted to spruce it up this year.

Kids of all ages came out to see if they are indeed a witch or wizard.

There was a wand selection ceremony, spell training, a scavenger hunt, and hot cocoa by the fire.

“You always see witches coming around in Halloween, said Cara Fitzgerald, Leisure Service Leader for St. Joseph County Parks and Rec. “A lot of times they have a spookier feel to them. What I really like about Harry Potter is that it doesn’t have to be spooky. It’s magical, it’s a phenomenal experience, and you just kind of get the wonder that goes with it. So, it doesn’t have to be scary witches or scary wizards, you have the wonder and magic that goes along with it.”

St. Joseph County Parks will have hayrides all throughout October.

