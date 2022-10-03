Liz Cheney to deliver lecture at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 14 to deliver a lecture on the future of democracy.

The lecture, titled “Saving Democracy by Revering the Constitution,” will take place at 2:30 p.m. in Washington Hall. The event is open to Notre Dame, Holy Cross, and Saint Mary’s students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Admission is free, but a ticket is required.

Cheney is Wyoming’s lone member of Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives. She sits on the House Armed Services Committee and also serves as the vice chair for the Jan. 6 committee.

From 2019 to 2021, Cheney served as the chair of the House Republican Conference, the third-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

On-campus members of the Notre Dame community can obtain tickets prior to the lecture through the LaFortune Student Center box office. Alumni can request tickets by filling out this form. Any remaining tickets will be distributed to the Notre Dame community starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Washington Hall box office.

The talk will be livestreamed on the Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government’s YouTube channel.

Additional information about the lecture can be found at http://constudies.nd.edu.

