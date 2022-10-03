La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over heart issue

Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin (18) and manager Tony La Russa celebrate their win over the...
Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin (18) and manager Tony La Russa celebrate their win over the Chicago Cubs after an extra innings baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tony La Russa has stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox because of a heart issue.

Monday’s announcement ends a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big-league skipper.

La Russa is a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday. He missed the final 34 games this season. He left the White Sox on Aug. 30 and doctors ultimately told him to stay out of the dugout.

La Russa directed Chicago to the AL Central title last year, but the team fell short of expectations this season.

