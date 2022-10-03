First Alert Forecast: Changes in the weather pattern arrive late week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Sunny. High: 68°. Low: 39°. Wind: NE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 70°. Low: 45°. Wind Light & Variable.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunsine will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening hours as our next system moves in. High: 74°. Low: 52°. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our First Alert Weather team will have our eye’s on a cold front moving through Michiana on Thursday. With this cold front, showers will increase throughout Thursday and will send our temperatures on a noise dive to end next week. Expect a mostly cloudy, windy, and cold Friday behind the front with pockets of showers. Depending on cloud cover vs clear sky Friday night into Saturday morning area-wide frost is possible with even a light freeze for some locations.

