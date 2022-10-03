Change of plea hearing pushed back for woman charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of helping to commit arson was expected to change her plea on Monday, but that hearing was reset.

Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas are both facing eight felony charges in Elkhart County for a string of barn fires that happened from April to October of 2021. They’re also accused of trying to get Thomas’ 11-year-old child to start one of the fires.

Thomas was expected to change her plea Monday morning, but her change of plea hearing was instead rescheduled to Nov. 28.

Thomas entered a not guilty plea in her first court appearance back in December 2021.

