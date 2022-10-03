American Legion transporting Medal of Honor flag across US stop in New Carlisle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Legion’s National Commander visited New Carlisle on Monday during his transportation of the Medal of Honor flag!

Vincent Troiola joined other veteran group leaders to escort the Medal of Honor flag across U.S. 20. A group of riders is escorting the flag to the border with Ohio, where it will continue along the highway to Boston.

“You know there’s a lot posts across the United States,” Troiola told 16 News Now. “The smaller posts don’t get the recognition they deserve, that’s why I’m doing this. At the beginning of the year I choose a small community. A lot of them do a lot of work for veterans. They donate to the state nursing homes, they work in the VA hospitals, they have all kinds of youth programs, American Legion Boy State, American Legion Girl State, they do junior shooting sports, American Legion baseball, they are all involved in that. They do such a fantastic job and communities love them for it.”

New Carlisle had the honor of being only 1 of 4 locations for the flag to stop in Indiana.

The flag will continue east and eventually arrive in Boston.

