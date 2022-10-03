3 people dead, 2 others injured in Toll Road crash

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
(AP File Photo)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two others are badly injured following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., state police dispatch began receiving calls of a serious crash near mile marker 67 involving two vehicles that had eastbound lanes blocked.

ISP’s preliminary investigation indicates that a SUV was going west when it hit a deer and then crossed the center median before colliding with a pickup truck that was traveling the opposite direction.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. A front seat passenger in the pickup also was dead at the scene.

The deceased have not been publicly identified at this time.

Eastbound lanes are currently closed for the crash investigation and removal of the vehicles but are expected to reopen shortly.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Friday Night Football: Week 7 scores and highlights
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
Jerrod Sanders, 37, has been charged with the murder of Christopher Yakim on Sept. 29, 2022.
South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim

Latest News

Patchy frost possible overnight with pleasant daytime temps to start the work week
First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead
Patchy frost possible overnight with pleasant daytime temps to start the work week
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-02-22
The two groups will sing uplifting songs of unity and inspiration on October 8th at the IUSB...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Ripple Effect & IU South Bend Students
Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash