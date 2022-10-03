3 people dead, 2 others injured in Toll Road crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead and two others are badly injured following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., state police dispatch began receiving calls of a serious crash near mile marker 67 involving two vehicles that had eastbound lanes blocked.

ISP’s preliminary investigation indicates that a SUV was going west when it hit a deer and then crossed the center median before colliding with a pickup truck that was traveling the opposite direction.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. A front seat passenger in the pickup also was dead at the scene.

The deceased have not been publicly identified at this time.

Eastbound lanes are currently closed for the crash investigation and removal of the vehicles but are expected to reopen shortly.

