2nd Chance Pets: Essence & Eden

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now ant Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Essence and Eden.

Essence and Eden are both just over 3 months old, but Elaine says they’re both fixed, microchipped, and have had all their shots, so they’re ready to go to a forever home!

If you want to adopt Essence and Eden, or any other pet, call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also visit the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

