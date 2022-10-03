2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past 24 hours.(KTUL via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found two more victims who were wounded in a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.

Police initially said 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was killed and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday night at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two other victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.

Tulsa police say both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital.

Police say the suspected shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
Police identify victims in Toll Road crash that killed 3, hurt 2 others
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Alicia Delacruz, 26, missing from Elkhart
Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart woman
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like Fall this weekend

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Mishawaka city council to vote on annexation proposal.
Mishawaka city council to vote on annexation proposal
Red Cross helping after Hurricane Ian
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
Multiple road construction projects underway in Michiana