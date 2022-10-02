Trunk-or-treating held at Mishawaka High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at Mishawka High School on Saturday.

The event was held by the Mishawka Education Foundation.

It featured people and organizations handing out free goodies to kids in the high school parking lot.

The event also featured hayrides, bouncy houses, and food trucks.

Organizers hope the event becomes a long-standing Mishawaka tradition.

