Sunday Morning Spotlight: The Ripple Effect & IU South Bend Students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Coming together for a concert as we previewed the upcoming “If You Knew Me, You’d Love Me” concert that combines song and voice from The Ripple Effect Choir and the IUSB choir.

16 News Now Sunday Morning caught up with The Ripple Effect director and a member of the IUSB Choir on the Sunday Morning Spotlight.

The two groups will sing uplifting songs of unity and inspiration on October 8th at the IUSB Auditorium at 7:00 PM .

Following the concert, a four-person panel will sit down and discuss the importance of breaking down barriers and building bridges within the community, with our own Jack Springgate moderating the conversation.

“It might be that while we’re hearing about Danni Jo’s story or somebody else’s story, we’ll develop some questions that we’ll want to ask. So that will give them the opportunity to elaborate a little bit more,” The Ripple Effect director Sherry Klinedinst.

There’s no advanced purchase necessary, but they will be collecting donations to help fund music student scholarships at IUSB.

