Plymouth’s historic Rees Theatre reopens in grand fashion

Plymouth native and accomplished trumpeter Denver Bierman and the Mile High Orchestra led 53...
Plymouth native and accomplished trumpeter Denver Bierman and the Mile High Orchestra led 53 local trumpeters on Saturday at River Park Square in Plymouth.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - “Rees for the Stars.” Plymouth’s historic Rees Theatre is open after five years of renovations.

The theatre in the heart of downtown Plymouth has been closed since 2009 when the theatre shut off the lights for good. However, heightened community interest stemming from a Lincoln Middle School class project was the catalyst for the renovation.

A World Record Trumpet Challenge was held at River Park Square on Saturday as part of the grand-reopening celebrations.

While they did fall short of the record, that minor setback wasn’t enough to stop the music.

Plymouth native and accomplished trumpeter Denver Bierman and the Mile High Orchestra led 53 local trumpeters while performing some of his songs before heading to the Rees for the first concert in the newly renovated theatre.

Denver Bierman and the Mile High Orchestra were finalists on the TV show “The Next Great American Band.”

After wowing the crowd with Bierman’s “My Home Town,” a song dedicated to Plymouth, Bierman was presented with a key to the city.

The Rees Theatre has renamed the stage in honor of one of Bierman’s earliest inspirations, longtime Plymouth choir teacher Bob Pickell.

“The grand reopening event, which is a concert with Denver Bierman and the Mile High Orchestra on the Bob Pickell Performing Arts Stage,” said Jim Hartung, Entertainment Chair for the Rees Theatre. “Bob Pickell was a high school choir teacher and band teacher, and he was very influential. He recently passed away after retiring, and we couldn’t think of a better way to memorialize this event than to name the stage after him, and it’s the Bob Pickell Performing Arts Stage.”

There are many more events for the Rees for the Stars reopening over the next week.

The community is welcome to tour the newly renovated Rees Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 12-3 p.m.

International acoustic guitarist Pierre Bensusan plays Sunday from 7-9 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 7-9 p.m., The Rees will hold its Whiskey, Wisdom, and Trivial Tidbits to share the theatre’s history and how the project came to fruition.

Three Improv troops will be at the Rees Theatre on Thursday, October 6, from 7-9 p.m.

The Rees will showcase its multiple uses on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1-3 p.m. It’s children’s movie day, and the theatre will show Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory while supplying chocolate candy to the kids.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
Friday Night Football: Week 7 scores and highlights
Jerrod Sanders, 37, has been charged with the murder of Christopher Yakim on Sept. 29, 2022.
South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Chad and Courtney Loyer and their daughters smile for a Christmas card photo.
Burn rubber and give back: benefit ride sponsors Plymouth man battling illness
Graffiti writer Gerry Guevara works on his art at the Graff Bash on Saturday.
Graff Bash kicks off in South Bend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
The group’s executive director talked about all the ways you can tune in to hear the symphony...
South Bend Symphony Orchestra previews their October schedule