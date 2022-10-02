Penn Township celebrates new fire station

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Township Fire Department officially opened its new firehouse at a ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend.

On Saturday, there was an open house to let the public come in and meet the firefighters and to tour the new station. There were even activities for kids.

“We are here for the community, and we couldn’t be prouder to serve here in Penn Township and just want people to know that whenever they need us, we are going to be there for them,” explained Fire Chief Keith Witt.

A “jaws of life” demonstration capped off the event.

