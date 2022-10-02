Notre Dame men’s hoops holds first official practice of ‘22-23

By Drew Sanders
Published: Oct. 2, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team held their first official practice of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, October 1st.

Coach Brey and the staff put his team through the paces -- at times walking through defensive coverages, at others going full-speed 5-on-5.

Notre Dame made their deepest tournament run since 2017 last season, winning two tourney games before bowing out in the round of 32 to Texas Tech. Grad student guard Cormac Ryan, who was an instrumental piece to the team’s late-season success, says that run has this unit motivated to strive for better.

“Being in March is obviously the goal of every team, and we know what it takes,” said Ryan. “We’ve been there, we’ve won games -- look we were three minutes and a couple games away from a Final 4, so we know where our goals are set. We’ve touched it, we’ve tasted it, we want more of it.”

The Irish are just over a month away from the start of the season. They’ll host Radford in their season opener on November 10th.

