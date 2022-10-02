Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon in northwest Elkhart County.

Police say Terry Frost Jr., 39, was driving his motorcycle north on Manhatten Drive just south of Michiana Drive at a high rate of speed when he lost control and slid off the roadway.

Frost was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Elkhart County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.