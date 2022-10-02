HSFB: NorthWood wins battle of unbeatens; sit atop NLC

By Drew Sanders
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The NorthWood Panthers are still undefeated.

After taking on the newly-crowned #1 Class 5A team in the state in Mishawaka, head coach Nate Andrews’ team emerged with a 14-6 victory.

The Panthers stifled two late Mishawaka drives to kill the Cavemen’s hopes for a comeback. With around five minutes to go, the Black Crunch defense forced a fumble, falling on it to regain possession with their 8-point lead.

When Mishawaka eventually regained the football, there were around 2 minutes left. The Cavemen looked to the air for some quick yardage, but had their drive ended abruptly by a JJ Payne interception that sealed the deal for the visiting team’s victory.

With just two regular season games remaining for each side -- each of them Northern Lakes Conference contests -- this game could very well have decided the NLC. If each side wins out, NorthWood would claim this year’s conference title.

The Panthers host 1-6 Wawasee next Friday; Mishawaka will deal with 3-4 Concord.

