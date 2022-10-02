First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead

Pleasant start to the week with changes later
Sunshine to start the week with cooler temps late week
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38.

Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: More sunshine. High around 70.

High: 70

Low: 47

PPT: 0.00″

