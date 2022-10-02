First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead
Pleasant start to the week with changes later
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38.
Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s.
Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday: More sunshine. High around 70.
High: 70
Low: 47
PPT: 0.00″
