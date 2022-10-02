First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38.

Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: More sunshine. High around 70.

High: 70

Low: 47

PPT: 0.00″

