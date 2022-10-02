Elkhart celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Elkhart took place this weekend and celebrated Elkhart’s sister city, Apan, Mexico.

Mexican food vendors and food trucks served people at the event, which served to showcase the city’s Latino community.

“This is special for Elkhart because there are many immigrants from Apan here in Elkhart, and it started decades ago - and it’s wonderful for, to be able to celebrate a relationship,” said Mayor Rod Roberson.

An official from Apan, Mexico attended the festival.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Friday Night Football: Week 7 scores and highlights
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
Jerrod Sanders, 37, has been charged with the murder of Christopher Yakim on Sept. 29, 2022.
South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

The second annual Trunk-or-treat event at Mishawka High School.
Trunk-or-treating held at Mishawaka High School
The Saturday open house invited the public to meet the firefighters and to tour the new station.
Penn Township celebrates new fire station
Northwood beats Mishawaka in battle of NLC unbeatens
Northwood beats Mishawaka in game of the week
First Day of October is also the first day of practice for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men's...
First Day of practice for Irish hoops