Elkhart celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The inaugural Hispanic Heritage Festival in downtown Elkhart took place this weekend and celebrated Elkhart’s sister city, Apan, Mexico.

Mexican food vendors and food trucks served people at the event, which served to showcase the city’s Latino community.

“This is special for Elkhart because there are many immigrants from Apan here in Elkhart, and it started decades ago - and it’s wonderful for, to be able to celebrate a relationship,” said Mayor Rod Roberson.

An official from Apan, Mexico attended the festival.

