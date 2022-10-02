Burn rubber and give back: benefit ride sponsors Plymouth man battling illness

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A nonprofit held a benefit ride on Saturday for a Plymouth man who has battled illness his entire life.

Chad Loyer, 31, was diagnosed with a kidney disease when he was only two weeks old. He goes for dialysis three times a week, and the medical bills are staggering.

Now, the husband and father of two is getting some help from a local organization.

The nonprofit OST, or Operation to Support Troops, organized a benefit ride for Loyer to raise money and ease the burden of his medical expenses.

Ken Mounsey founded Operation to Support Troops in 1994, but in 2022, he passed the torch to current president David Gill.

The ride started at the Plymouth American Legion, heading towards Rochester, then to Nappanee, Bremen, Bourbon, and back to the American Legion, 92 miles in total.

“Last night, (Chad) was rushed to the hospital, said OST Member Autumn Riggins. “He had a few seizures. He’s not available to be here today, which we’re saddened about, but he’s here in spirit, and we’re all praying for him, and the doctors are doing what they can. So, we’re just trying to help them out financially and also emotionally. Just to be there and back their corner.”

If you would like to donate to OST and help the Loyer family, email OST at OSTindiana1994@gmail.com or Autumn Riggins at Autie421@gmail.com.

All the proceeds raised will go to Chad Loyer.

