Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man working as a babysitter through Care.com has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat, according to authorities.

WOIO reports that 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three Akron communities.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through Care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you have hired Luna as a babysitter, police urge you to contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcyclist dies in Elkhart County crash
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Friday Night Football: Week 7 scores and highlights
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
Jerrod Sanders, 37, has been charged with the murder of Christopher Yakim on Sept. 29, 2022.
South Bend man arrested, charged in deadly shooting of Christopher Yakim

Latest News

A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
Patchy frost possible overnight with pleasant daytime temps to start the work week
First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead
Patchy frost possible overnight with pleasant daytime temps to start the work week
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-02-22
More than 150 firefighters worked to contain a fire that happened at several residential...
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston