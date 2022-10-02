Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin girl

An Amber Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kryssy King.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Holcombe, Wisconsin, who it says is believed to be in serious danger.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kryssy King, who was last seen at her home around 11:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office believe she is with Trevor Blackburn, who is not from Wisconsin.

Trevor Blackburn
Trevor Blackburn(Chippewa Co. Sheriff's Office)

Authorities do not know what vehicle they would be traveling in, but they are believed to be in the Chippewa County, Wisconsin, area.

Officials describe Blackburn as a 22-year-old man with brown hair and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Kryssy is described as having long blond hair and hazel eyes. She is 5′ 3″ and weighs around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Kryssy could be is asked to contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 715-726-7700, option 1, or dial 911.

