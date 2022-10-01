South Bend Symphony Orchestra previews their October schedule

By Jack Springgate
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra stopped by the studio to talk with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

The group’s executive director talked about all the ways you can tune in to hear the symphony this month. Saturday, they had a string quartet play at the Morris, celebrating their centennial.

Starting Oct. 8th they’re teaming up with the South Bend City Theater to put on West Side Story.

As we get closer to Halloween, folks can watch Ghostbusters while the orchestra performs the score.

Their last event of the month will be a performance for the Day of the Dead.

“The symphony is going to be playing some music from Mexican composers. Then we have the Tierra Villa Dance Folkloric Company from South Bend doing Mexican dance in a free concert at 3:00 PM on October 30th,” said South Bend Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Justus Zimmerman.

Head to the Morris’ website to learn more about these events and how to get tickets.

