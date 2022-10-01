Public health advisory issued for risk of West Nile Virus.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Department of Health issued a public health advisory Friday about the increased risk of the West Nile Virus.

Health officials said that despite cooling temperatures, mosquitoes are still being regularly trapped and are increasingly testing positive for the virus.

Twenty-four positive pools of mosquitoes have been identified so far this year.

Symptoms of the virus might include body aches, a headache and vomiting.

“Even though you are now wearing your long sleeves and your pants, you still have exposed parts of your skin the mosquitos can bite...,” said Assistant Director of Environmental Health Brett Davis.

If you think you have the West Nile Virus disease, you are encouraged to contact your health care provider.

