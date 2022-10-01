Pet Vet: Obesity

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The battle to stay in shape isn’t just for people, managing weight can be the same struggle with your pets as well.

Our Pet Vet Doctor David Visser joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to give us the latest information on how to manage and help pets with obesity.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS, or by sending him an email at Michianapetvet@comcast.net.

