Officials: 5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area,...
FILE - A U.S. Coast Guard boat and a Kitsap, Wash., County Sheriff boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before, killing 10 people.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Emergency management officials say six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified along with 29-year-old Gabby Hanna, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island.

Officials are still working to identify the sixth victim.

Brooks didn’t name the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families.

Officials also are investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
Victim identified in deadly South Bend shooting
Indiana State Police are handling the investigation on the South Bend’s northeast side.
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Archie Taylor
Suspect in armed robbery at Mishawaka bank arrested
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden supposedly forgets Walorski’s death at White House conference

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Officials: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward sea
Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian.
‘I am so cold’: Woman struggles to survive Hurricane Ian before being rescued
The REES theatre set to reopen with 'REES for the Stars.'
The REES Theatre reopens after 13 years with ‘REES for the stars’
Researchers are testing a new device that may make testing for Alzheimer’s easier, and that...
Medical Moment: New technology might help diagnose Alzheimer’s earlier