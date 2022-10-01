Friday Night Football: Week 7 scores and highlights
(WNDU) - It’s Week 7 of Friday night football here in Michiana!
Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our local area:
INDIANA
NorthWood 14, Mishawaka 6
Northridge 29, Concord 28
Warsaw 36, Wawasee 0
Goshen 7, Plymouth 6
New Prairie 42, South Bend Riley 21
Penn 40, South Bend St. Joseph 0
Elkhart 35, Adams 3
Angola 28, Marian 0
Jimtown 35, Washington 0
Calumet 60, Clay 0
LaVille 42, John Glenn 6
Bremen 38, Prairie Heights 6
North Judson 62, Triton 22
Knox 53, Pioneer 18
Culver 38, Caston 12
West Central 20, Winamac 14
Woodlan 16, Culver Academy 14
Rochester 42, Northfield 33
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Maconaquah 14
Manchester 34, Whitko 12
Crown Point 51, LaPorte 10
Michigan City 35, Portage 12
River Forest 63, South Central 6
Garrett 28, Fairfield 6
West Noble 7, Lakeland 6
Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0
Columbia City 42, East Noble 19
Saturday Game
Calumet Christian at Osceola Grace
MICHIGAN
Edwardsburg 58, Paw Paw 36
Niles 28, Plainwell 21 (OT)
Three Rivers 35, Vicksburg 14
Sturgis 56, Wyoming Kelloggsville 0
Buchanan 20, Berrien Springs 14
Benton Harbor 14, Brandywine 0
Dowagiac 7, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
St. Joseph 62, Portage Northern 49
Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Lakeview 35
Centreville 80, Cassopolis 0
Watervliet 14, Kalamazoo United 0
Constantine 60, Allegan 13
Saturday Game
White Pigeon at St. Charles
8-Player Games
Marcellus 41, Bangor 0
Mendon 44, Fennville 8
Bridgman 56, Wyoming Lee 0
Eau Claire 46, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42
Red Arrow 64, Bloomingdale 24
Lawrence 50, Twin City 24
Colon 25, Climax-Scotts 20
Saturday Game
Burr Oak at Battle Creek St. Philip
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.