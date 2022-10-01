Friday Night Football: Week 7 scores and highlights

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WNDU) - It’s Week 7 of Friday night football here in Michiana!

Here are the scores and highlights for teams in our local area:

INDIANA

NorthWood 14, Mishawaka 6

Northridge 29, Concord 28

Warsaw 36, Wawasee 0

Goshen 7, Plymouth 6

New Prairie 42, South Bend Riley 21

Penn 40, South Bend St. Joseph 0

Elkhart 35, Adams 3

Angola 28, Marian 0

Jimtown 35, Washington 0

Calumet 60, Clay 0

LaVille 42, John Glenn 6

Bremen 38, Prairie Heights 6

North Judson 62, Triton 22

Knox 53, Pioneer 18

Culver 38, Caston 12

West Central 20, Winamac 14

Woodlan 16, Culver Academy 14

Rochester 42, Northfield 33

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Maconaquah 14

Manchester 34, Whitko 12

Crown Point 51, LaPorte 10

Michigan City 35, Portage 12

River Forest 63, South Central 6

Garrett 28, Fairfield 6

West Noble 7, Lakeland 6

Churubusco 42, Central Noble 0

Columbia City 42, East Noble 19

Saturday Game

Calumet Christian at Osceola Grace

MICHIGAN

Edwardsburg 58, Paw Paw 36

Niles 28, Plainwell 21 (OT)

Three Rivers 35, Vicksburg 14

Sturgis 56, Wyoming Kelloggsville 0

Buchanan 20, Berrien Springs 14

Benton Harbor 14, Brandywine 0

Dowagiac 7, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

St. Joseph 62, Portage Northern 49

Lakeshore 42, Battle Creek Lakeview 35

Centreville 80, Cassopolis 0

Watervliet 14, Kalamazoo United 0

Constantine 60, Allegan 13

Saturday Game

White Pigeon at St. Charles

8-Player Games

Marcellus 41, Bangor 0

Mendon 44, Fennville 8

Bridgman 56, Wyoming Lee 0

Eau Claire 46, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 42

Red Arrow 64, Bloomingdale 24

Lawrence 50, Twin City 24

Colon 25, Climax-Scotts 20

Saturday Game

Burr Oak at Battle Creek St. Philip

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

